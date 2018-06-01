Former State Street Bank CEO joins Mash Board

Mash announces the appointment to its board of directors of Martin Dobbins, Managing Partner of Trinova Group, former CEO of the global bank and independent director.

The Annual General Meeting of Mash Group PLC, held on May 18th, appointed Martin Dobbins as a new Board Director, joining Riitta Salonen, Risto Illukka, Samuli Korpinen, Tommi Lindfors, John Matthews, and Heikki Palosuo, who were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Group Chairman Tommi Lindfors is very pleased with having Mr. Dobbins on the team: “Martin is a global leader in banking and financial services and he understands the potential of Fintech companies and the way they can unlock value for all stakeholders. He brings with him to the board a wealth of experience from the cutting edge of international financial services. We feel very privileged to have the opportunity to work with him on the board.”

Martin Dobbins is a Managing Partner of the Trinova Group, a firm specializing in independent directorships and advisory for Financial Institutions and Fintechs. Martin was formerly CEO of State Street Bank Luxembourg, the largest Custodian Bank in the country. He brings over 30+ years of financial service experience with assignments in Germany, UK, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and the USA. He has been executive lead in a number of successful international acquisitions, mergers, integrations and organizational restructuring. He chaired the ALFI/ABBL Depository Forum representing all Custodian Banks in Luxembourg and was a member of CSSF working groups on Depository and Banking regulations including a number of governance and regulatory initiatives. He is a seasoned executive with a successful track record of innovation in product development and growing businesses.

Mr. Lindfors also wishes to express his gratitude to the outgoing board member, Mr. Kari Kukka. “He has been a very active board member for the last three years, overseeing the growth of Mash Group from a local finance company to a leading European Fintech operator. He made a crucial contribution to enable this transition and helped in putting us onto an exceptional growth track.”

James Hickson, CEO Mash Group PLC added: “Drawing on his years of experience as a global banker, close involvement with the regulatory authorities and now as independent director, Martin will provide additional insights from a truly international perspective as we continue to grow our business at an accelerated pace”.

About Mash

Mash has been at the forefront of FinTech innovation since 2007. We leverage our advanced proprietary algorithms, machine learning capabilities, and automated platform to deliver superior finance and payments solutions to thousands of customers every day. We work hard for a future powered by technology, making every transaction seamless, flexible and worry-free. Today, Mash is one of Europe’s leading FinTech companies.

