CARLISLE, Pa., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|Who:
|Ryan Shazier, Former Steelers Linebacker and NFL Pro Bowler
|When/Where:
|Thursday, Apr. 20 at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
5002 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102
|When/Where:
|Thursday, Apr. 20 at 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
7402 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Additional Information:
- 420 (April 20) is an annual celebration of cannabis around the world.
- This event is outdoors in the dispensary parking lot. Video and photography are not permitted in the dispensary.
- Ryan Shazier will meet with fans and share information about his new line of medical marijuana products. Ryan will sign autographs and be available for photo and interview opportunities.
- Organic Remedies Steel City Greats’ Shazier strains include Shalieve, Walking Miracle, Speed and Shazier #50.
- A portion of the proceeds of the Ryan Shazier product line will be donated to the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.
- For more information about the Ryan Shazier product line, visit www.steelcitygreats.com
|MEDIA CONTACT:
Janice Spurlock, Dir. Marketing/Communications
Organic Remedies
j.spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com
717-819-3895
|RYAN SHAZIER CONTACT:
Lauren Renschler, CEO
William Raymond Communications
Lauren@william-raymond.com
310-463-0863
About Organic Remedies
Based in Carlisle, Pa., Organic Remedies cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses safe, effective medical marijuana products for certified PA patients. As a life science organization, Organic Remedies is committed to improving the overall wellness of patients. OR offers affordable quality medical marijuana products, while advancing medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Specially trained pharmacists and patient care consultants deliver a clinical approach for the utilization of medical marijuana that is patient-focused, collaborative and outcomes based. Dispensaries are in Chambersburg, Enola, N. Pittsburgh, S. Pittsburgh, Paoli, and York. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesPA.com.
