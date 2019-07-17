Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies

Former Justice John Paul Stevens, a Republican appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court who later became an outspoken leader of the liberal wing as the court moved to the right, died on Tuesday at the age of 99, the court said in a statement.
