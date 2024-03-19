Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reported to prison in Miami following a Monday order from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Navarro is attempting to appeal his contempt of Congress conviction, but the court refused to postpone his imprisonment until after the appeal is concluded.

Navarro will serve his full four-month sentence if his appeal is not successful before the end of that term.

“I will walk proudly in there to do my time,” Navarro said during a press confere

[Read Full story at source]