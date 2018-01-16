Former Trump aide Bannon refuses to comply with House subpoena

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon declined on Tuesday to comply with a subpoena ordering him to answer questions from a House intelligence panel about his time at the White House as part of its investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. election.
