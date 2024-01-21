Former Trump attorney Joe Tacopina on Sunday said that while there may be a “political bent” to some of the criminal indictments that former president is facing, it is “absolutely” possible that he could be convicted.

Tacopina, who withdrew from Trump’s legal team last week, was asked about the likelihood of a jury convicting the former president during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation.”

“Is it possible? Absolutely,” Taco

[Read Full story at source]