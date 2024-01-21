Former Trump attorney Joe Tacopina on Sunday said that while there may be a “political bent” to some of the criminal indictments that former president is facing, it is “absolutely” possible that he could be convicted.
Tacopina, who withdrew from Trump’s legal team last week, was asked about the likelihood of a jury convicting the former president during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation.”
“Is it possible? Absolutely,” Taco
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Asa Hutchinson shares support for Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire primary, says Trump trying to ‘divide’ - January 21, 2024
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Trump - January 21, 2024
- New Hampshire man who admitted to threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to probation - January 21, 2024