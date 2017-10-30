Former Trump campaign manager indicted in Russia probe, ex-aide guilty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, surrendered to the FBI on Monday and another ex-aide pleaded guilty to lying to agents in the most serious steps yet of a federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
