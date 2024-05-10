Retired Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg received a five-month jail sentence for lying under oath during testimony in a lawsuit brought against Donald Trump by New York’s attorney general.
[Read more at source]
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 4/10/2024 - May 9, 2024
- Ford recalls nearly 43,000 SUVs due to gas leaks that can cause fires, but remedy won’t fix leaks - May 9, 2024
- Hexcel, WD-40 fall; Macy’s, Roblox rise, Wednesday, 4/10/2024 - May 9, 2024