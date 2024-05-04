LAS VEGAS — EXCLUSIVE: A former Trump official running in one of this year’s crucial battleground Senate races is launching a major initiative to help end the crisis at the southern border amid his effort to oust an incumbent Democrat.

Republican Nevada Senate candidate Jeff Gunter, the former U.S. ambassador to Iceland, announced Saturday his “Build the Wall, Deport Them All” initiative, which, although in its preliminary stage, will ultimately targe

[Read Full story at source]