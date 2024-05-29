A former Trump campaign official has won a tight primary fight and will now serve as the representative of a deep-red Texas House district.

Republican Katrina Pierson, who served as the spokesperson for former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, defeated incumbent state Rep. Justin Holland in Tuesday’s primary runoff for Texas’ 33rd House District, and is the presumptive winner of November’s general election since no Democrat candidate is standi

[Read Full story at source]