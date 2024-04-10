Former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in jail after pleading guilty to lying under oath during his testimony in the civil fraud case brought against former President Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Weisselberg, 76, pleaded guilty on March 4 to two counts of perjury. He admitted to lying under oath on three occasions – depositions in July 2020 and May 2023 and on the witness stand at the trial las
