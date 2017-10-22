Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says would travel to North Korea: NYT

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said he would be willing to travel to North Korea on behalf of the Trump administration to help diffuse rising tensions, The New York Times reported on its website on Sunday.
