Former UK Labour lawmaker urges voters to back Johnson instead

A British lawmaker who quit the opposition Labour Party earlier this year saying it had been taken over by extremists and anti-Semites urged voters on Thursday to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn in next month’s election.
