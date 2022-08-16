Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Former Veolia Nuclear Solutions Federal Services President and CEO Morrison to Join EnergySolutions

Former Veolia Nuclear Solutions Federal Services President and CEO Morrison to Join EnergySolutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnergySolutions, Inc. today announced that Billy Morrison, formerly President and CEO of Veolia Nuclear Solutions Federal Services (VNSFS) in the U.S., will be rejoining the company as Chief Operating Officer of Waste Management, Federal Services and Commercial Development and Strategy.

At VNSFS, Morrison was responsible for successfully establishing VNSFS as a strong competitor in the U.S. federal services nuclear waste market. Morrison’s career has focused on the commercial and government hazardous waste management and environmental cleanup markets. He previously served as President of EnergySolutions’ Government Group until that division was sold to WS Atkins plc in early 2016.

President and CEO, Ken Robuck, stated, “I am excited to have Billy back at EnergySolutions. Our ongoing commitment to supporting our customer’s needs and expectations in an ever-changing market will only be enhanced through Billy’s leadership and dedication to customer relations.   He will be a great addition to our company and our executive leadership team. His expertise in the commercial, federal and international nuclear and hazardous waste markets will continue to drive our growth while identifying and securing new opportunities in those markets.”

“It’s truly an honor to be working once again for EnergySolutions and alongside a leadership team I admire,” noted Morrison, “I look forward to enabling our dynamic workforce, delivering results for our customers, and creating new solutions to better support both our customers and our growth targets.  Perhaps even more importantly, I look forward to reconnecting with our customers to better understand their needs and challenges, many of whom I consider to be friends. Rejoining the EnergySolutions team truly feels like coming home.”

About EnergySolutions

EnergySolutions offers customers a full range of integrated services and solutions, including nuclear operations, characterization, decommissioning, decontamination, site closure, transportation, nuclear materials management, processing, recycling, and disposition of nuclear waste, and research and engineering services across the nuclear fuel cycle. For additional information about EnergySolutions visit www.energysolutions.com.

For additional information about this announcement please contact Mark Walker at mwalker@energysolutions.com or 801- 231 -9194.        

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.