A former Virginia lawmaker has been acquitted of felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding charges after being indicted last year for striking his ex-girlfriend with his SUV after they argued.

The jury reached a verdict Tuesday following Matt Fariss’ trial in Campbell Circuit Court. Fariss, who served in the House of Delegates for 12 years, was convicted of a less serious charge of improper driving and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

