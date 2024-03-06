A former Virginia lawmaker has been acquitted of felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding charges after being indicted last year for striking his ex-girlfriend with his SUV after they argued.
The jury reached a verdict Tuesday following Matt Fariss’ trial in Campbell Circuit Court. Fariss, who served in the House of Delegates for 12 years, was convicted of a less serious charge of improper driving and ordered to pay a $500 fine.
VIRGINIA LAWMAKER’S COURT HEA
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump campaign rejects effort to have RNC foot former president’s legal bills: ‘Hard no’ - March 6, 2024
- White House calls on world leaders to help stop ‘reckless’ Houthi attacks after civilian sailors killed - March 6, 2024
- Former Virginia delegate acquitted of felony charges in hit-and-run case - March 6, 2024