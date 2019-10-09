FormFactor Acquires FRT GMBH

Expands test and measurement leadership in high-growth Advanced Packaging and MEMS applications

LIVERMORE, Calif. and COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) today announced the acquisition of FRT, based in Germany. FRT is the one of the fastest growing metrology suppliers in the semiconductor industry, with revenues expanding at more than 75% compounded annual growth rate since its inception in 2016 to 2018. This acquisition strengthens FormFactor’s leadership in test and measurement by expanding its addressable market into 3D surface metrology and extending the optical applications scope of its existing Engineering Systems business.

“The acquisition of FRT adds to FormFactor’s diversified portfolios of essential semiconductor test and measurement products. It’s one of FormFactor’s strategic priorities to expand our leadership in advanced packaging and MEMS applications, and we are excited to welcome Dr. Thomas Fries and the FRT team to the FormFactor family,” said Dr. Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor.

The acquisition of FRT:

Expands FormFactor’s addressable market by $150 million

Accelerates the company’s growth in the fast-growing Advanced Packaging and MEMS applications

Adds to FormFactor’s test and measurement system product portfolio, complementing its consumable wafer test probe products

“It is an exciting time for FRT to join the FormFactor team,” said Dr. Thomas Fries, CEO of FRT. “We look forward to leveraging FormFactor’s well established global infrastructure and customer relationships to further accelerate our planned growth, while continuing to execute our new product development roadmap.”

In accordance with the terms of the transaction, FormFactor paid €19.7 million in cash for the acquisition. Up to €10.3 million of additional cash consideration may be payable subject to the performance of the acquired business in 2020. This acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings on a non-GAAP basis. Straightward Holding GmbH acted as the M&A advisor to FRT GmbH.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com .

About FRT:

FRT GmbH supplies 3D surface metrology for research and production. With micro- and nanometer resolution, the non-contact and non-destructive measuring systems which have received many awards, measure optionally fully automatic data, topography, structure, step height, roughness, wear, thickness variation, film thickness and many other parameters. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.frtmetrology.com .

