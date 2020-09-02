FormFactor Introduces the CM300xi-ULN Probe System to Enable Development of Smaller, Faster Semiconductor ICs

Ultra-low Noise Probe System Provides Advanced Measurement Capability to Engineers Developing Next Generation ICs

LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, today introduced the CM300xi-ULN , a 300mm wafer probe system designed for highly accurate testing of flicker noise (1/f), random telegraph noise (RTN), and phase noise. These noise phenomena increasingly plague advanced analog and digital IC technologies, whose power and performance gains come at a cost of reduced noise tolerance. Thus, device design and validation now require careful characterization of these internal noise sources using highly sensitive equipment. By eliminating over 97% of the environmental noise experienced in previous probe systems, the CM300xi-ULN system establishes a new industry gold standard for the ultra-low noise measurement.

“The new CM300xi-ULN with Contact Intelligence fundamentally transforms the lab flicker noise measurement for leading-edge technology nodes below seven nanometers,” said Claus Dietrich, VP and GM of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor. “It is now possible to deploy high-throughput, low-frequency flicker noise testing, for either semi-automated or fully autonomous probing with multi-DUT layouts for complete hands-free 24/7 operation. With the CM300xi-ULN taking the complexity out of low noise test cell optimization, test engineers need only to power on and begin testing.”

Industry Firsts in Low Noise Probing

FormFactor continues to pioneer new precision electrical measurement technologies, and the CM300xi-ULN showcases these advances. This revolutionary system achieves four significant industry “firsts” in the arena of on-wafer noise testing, including:

First automated probe station to achieve -190dB spectral noise* to make highly accurate noise measurements of new, high-performance devices (*typical, dBVrms/√Hz, 1kHz to 1MHz, with prober and thermal system enabled)

Integrated test cell power management which eliminates ground-loop induced noise and provides fully managed and filtered AC power for both probe system and instruments

Fully autonomous flicker noise thermal testing on 30um pads for up to 4x faster testing than previous generation systems

Customer site surveys and “low noise” installation verification to significantly reduce setup costs and tool deployment time

To request more information about the CM300xi-ULN, visit www.formfactor.com/contact-sales.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future financial and operating results, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and growth opportunities, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; the speed of customer implementation of new technologies; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s ability to realize operational efficiencies; changes macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic stability such as Brexit, epidemics, military conflicts, political volatility and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Trade Contact

David Viera

Corporate Communications

(925) 290-4182

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

[email protected]