FormFactor to Host Virtual Analyst Day on August 18th

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor’s Analyst Day on the Investors section of the company’s web site at www.formfactor.com.
About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.
