Forsinkelse af indre værdi

Beregningen af indre værdier for samtlige afdelinger i Investeringsforeningen PFA Invest er forsinket som følge af tekniske udfordringer.
Indre værdi vil blive beregnet og offentliggjort hurtigst muligt
Med venlig hilsen
Rasmus Bessing
PFA Asset Management A/S
