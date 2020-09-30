Fortanix Partners with VMware to Enable Cloud Service Providers to Deliver Data Security as a Service

phoenixNAP Expands Data Security as a Service Offerings with Fortanix and VMware

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security™ company, today announced that it is partnering with VMware to integrate Fortanix Self-Defending Key Management Service (KMS) with VMware Cloud Director™ to enable VMware cloud partners to deliver a broad set of differentiated data security services focused on better securing data throughout its lifecycle.

“Our North Star was to create a tightly integrated, secure, multi-tenant cloud infrastructure platform for mission-critical, compliant workloads that may be difficult or even impossible to reside in another multi-tenant platform,” said William Bell, EVP of Products at phoenixNAP. “Leveraging our partnership with VMware, we built Data Security Cloud, a VMware Cloud Verified solution that offers advanced level of data protection. Using Fortanix technology on top of it, we can deliver state-of-the-art data security services that differentiate our cloud offerings and protect our clients’ most sensitive data.”

The joint VMware Cloud Director and Fortanix Self-Defending KMS integrated solution offers scalable data security and compliance for software-defined data center and Cloud Service Provider (CSP) environments. Fortanix Self-Defending KMS makes it possible for VMware cloud partners to quickly enable multicloud key management as a service (KMaaS) as well as virtual machine and storage encryption. In the future, the joint solution could also be extended to deliver database encryption, Kubernetes container secrets management, hardware security module (HSM) as a service, and tokenization.

“The VMware Cloud Provider Platform offers our cloud partners a rich set of capabilities, like encryption to help expand their services portfolio,” said Rajeev Bhardwaj, VP of Products, Cloud Service Business Unit at VMware. “We are excited to see Fortanix integrating with VMware Cloud Director to deliver additional data security capabilities that our cloud partners can quickly turn on and monetize.”

VMware cloud partners can quickly offer broadly applicable data security services such as VMware vSphere™ virtual machine (VM) encryption and VMware vSAN™ encryption to all their clients, generating additional services revenue for every VM and vSAN instance. Then, CSPs can expand their offering to include more specialized data security services such as database encryption, tokenization to protect personally identifiable information (PII), or secrets management. All encryption keys, tokens, and secrets are protected by FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validated HSMs that provide stronger levels of security than software-only solutions.

“The CSPs we work with are all looking for ways to differentiate themselves and generate new revenue streams,” said Faiyaz Shahpurwala, Fortanix Chief Product and Strategy Officer. “With this new data security offering, we are making it possible for CSPs to quickly turn on mission-critical data security services for their clients that are required to move high value workloads into the CSP environment.”

