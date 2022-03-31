Breaking News
Fortaris Capital Advisors Artificial Intelligence is a Game Changer for Crisis Management

Fortaris Capital Advisors prides itself on not only managing risk but predicting future risk and creating solutions before they impact FCA’s clients

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kevin M. Cronin, Principal of Fortaris Capital Advisors, Bloomfield Hills, MI announced Fortaris Capital Advisors is offering a new, innovative, artificial intelligence (AI) proprietary tool for controlling online crisis management situations for clients. In today’s social media-saturated world, the mere mention of a crisis can severely damage a company’s reputation and destroy value. It is best to develop a crisis management plan before a crisis hits a company because social media posts can get viral in a matter of seconds.

With the speed at which negative online content can become viral, Fortaris Capital Advisors has been working diligently on a way to offer a more proactive tool to their clients to protect them from being blindsided by costly media content.

Fortaris Capital Advisors is excited to announce the offering of an AI proprietary tool that allows clients to control the narrative surrounding their organization. The proprietary AI provides an in-depth threat and sentiment analysis of content related to an organization which can notify the organization before negative content goes viral.

Fortaris Capital Advisors know how much goes into building a strong reputation. Unfortunately, it is also known how quickly a reputation can be tarnished due to viral media content that is out of the organization’s control. Often this will force organizations into long and costly reactive measures such as litigation, all while the profits continue to suffer.

Therefore, Fortaris Capital Advisors is taking a proactive approach to managing client’s risk. Fortaris Capital Advisors is prepared to develop and implement a tailored crisis management strategy for any kind of organization that can dramatically reduce the impact of an immediate crisis and reduce the potential of a future crisis.

Kevin M. Cronin said, “Response time is crucial when it comes to dealing with online risk management. That is why at Fortaris Capital Advisors we have a mentality of DO first and debrief later. Not all content can be removed from online platforms, but that does not mean that it cannot be isolated from the public. Our strategy is to identify threatening content in real-time and isolate this content from the public or remove the content altogether.”

This strategy will reduce the “heat” on a brand or company and gain control of the narrative.

This is accomplished with innovative proprietary AI models that crawl the online media world 24/7 and provide daily reports to the clients.

CONTACT: For media only – Kevin M. Cronin - Kevin.Cronin@Fortariscapital.com -248-410-3839

