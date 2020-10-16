Fortem Technologies Partners with Mikuni Corporation to Provide Security Solutions Against Drone Incursions for Civilian Events and Critical Infrastructure

Fortem’s airspace security and defense system protects against drone threats and integrates with ground-based security across multiple sites and locations

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah and TOKYO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortem Technologies , Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today that it has partnered with Mikuni Corporation , the experts in providing technology trade to Japan. The goal of this partnership is to provide enhanced security for civilian events as well as for critical infrastructure across Asia. Fortem’s SkyDome® System is an end to end counter UAS solution that detects and classifies threats and can then mitigate them autonomously with its interceptor drone, the DroneHunter®. The heart of the Fortem SkyDome System is TrueView® radar, a compact, AI-enabled, networkable radar designed to perform in urban environments as well as the complex terrain throughout Japan.

“We live in a world where basic hobby drones can be easily manipulated to deliver harmful payloads,” said CEO of Fortem Technologies, Timothy Bean. “In Mikuni, Fortem has a partner that will continue to ship the SkyDome System and DroneHunter, specifically designed for the vast urban areas of Japan and other parts of Asia that cause other solutions to fail due to the complexity of the terrain or highly congested environments. We look forward to working together to provide the most advanced airspace security in the world.”

“We conducted a deep analysis of the many counter-drone security providers out there,” said executive Jun Suzuki, of Mikuni Corporation. “Fortem’s radar-based SkyDome System outperforms RF detection systems and many others that cannot detect drones that do not emit a signal. It was important to us to identify a security provider that would be able to detect and mitigate dangerous drones even when no operator is present, and without causing collateral damage. We look forward to partnering with Fortem and increasing the security and safety of people in our country.”

Mikuni is working with Fortem Technologies to help with the seamless operation of exporting numerous security and defense solutions to customers in Japan.

About the Fortem SkyDome System

The SkyDome System detects, monitors, assesses, and mitigates drone threats. A proven solution, this system monitors and protects airspace day or night and in adverse weather conditions. Many counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) deployments fail due to multiple vendors with multiple components that lack a deep integration. Fortem owns the technology required to build the foundation of an integrated counter drone system. The SkyDome System can be configured in many ways and scales to protect any zone, corridor, building, event, border, customer infrastructure or even an entire metro region. Flexible and portable, this system can be deployed as a permanent installation or as part of a mobile solution. Integral to this system are three high-performance core products: TrueView® radar, SkyDome® Manager software, and DroneHunter®.

About The Mikuni Group

The Mikuni Group manufactures and sells automobile-related products mainly for fuel-injection systems for cars and motorcycles, life-related products such as gas control devices, and welfare care devices such as driving assistance devices. Mikuni is also engaged in the import and sales business of aircraft parts and Turf-Care equipment. Established as an import trading company in 1923 and operating a factory by 1936, Mikuni has grown as a “Monozukuri” (manufacturer) company. In 2023, Mikuni will celebrate its 100th anniversary.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects, and defends the world’s corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

