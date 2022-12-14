MSSPs continue to invest in Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for its ability to converge networking and security to build services that help solve their customers’ biggest digital transformation challenges

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet has the unique ability to deliver industry-leading SD-WAN, SASE, Universal ZTNA, SD-Branch and many other solutions built on a common operating system. This allows our global MSSP partners to easily grow their business and deliver new services. We’re proud to support our partners and their customers with flexible solutions to tackle their biggest digital acceleration challenges.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced five new managed security service providers (MSSP) have adopted Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to help drive better business outcomes and experiences for their customers. B.Online, Cirion, ngena, PT&T, and Telefónica join a growing list of service providers utilizing Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as the foundation for new and differentiated connectivity services without compromising on security. Enterprises also benefit from a faster return on their investment and the ability to deploy solutions more quickly with the help of their MSSP.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Helps MSSPs Secure Networks Now and Into the Future

MSSPs continue to rely on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to deliver flexible, on-demand access to business-critical applications, whether they’re deployed in the cloud, the data center, or on-premises. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is the industry’s only solution with the flexibility to seamlessly expand to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), SD-Branch, and more, and can be used as the foundation of new services today and into the future. When enterprises have remote users that need to connect to local applications located in a data center (on premises or public cloud), the recently launched Secure Private Access integration with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN can be used as well to protect their existing investments.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN also integrates with third-party cloud-delivered security capabilities, such as Secure Web Gateway (SWG), ZTNA, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) that are available from an MSSP. By integrating these solutions, MSSPs can set up a powerful multi-vendor SASE offering that extends the same connectivity and security advantages to remote workers that employees have when they are in a traditional office.

Fortinet also delivers a comprehensive single-vendor SASE solution by integrating cloud-delivered SD-WAN connectivity with cloud-delivered security service edge (SSE). FortiSASE extends the convergence of networking and security from the edge to remote users. This single-vendor SASE solution is powered by a single operating system (FortiOS), so MSSPs can easily deliver new services to expand their business.

Third-Party and Customer Recognition of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Fortinet continues to invest heavily in its Secure SD-WAN solution and that effort is widely recognized by customers and third parties. In fact, Fortinet was recently named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN1 and ranked number one in three out of five Critical Capability Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for SD-WAN report.2

Moreover, a commissioned study by Forrester has recently quantified both the network and security benefits of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN. The results showed that a composite organization comprised of interviewees with experience using Fortinet Secure SD-WAN delivered 300% ROI over three years and payback in eight months, highlighting the benefits customers and partners gain by investing in the solution. To further support our service provider partners, Fortinet has a strong history of working with MEF to establish industry standards for SD-WAN, SASE and ZTNA. These standards are leveraged by service providers to help customers make informed decisions about the products they purchase.

Here’s what the five new service providers that have recently launched managed SD-WAN services powered by Fortinet are saying about Fortinet Secure SD-WAN:

“From the beginning, our vision was to develop a service offering that not only provided the value of traditional SD-WAN but would be flexible enough to blend SD-WAN and cloud-delivered security to deliver SASE offerings to our customers. We knew this would allow B.Online to commit to any service level the customer required for any type of traffic. By adding a recognized SD-WAN leader like Fortinet to our portfolio, B.Online was able to achieve this goal. Not only have we seen an increase in our sales growth for network services since adding Secure SD-WAN to our services, but Fortinet’s reputation across the industry and stellar performance has further increased customer trust in B.Online globally.”

– Ayman Abu Jalalah, Directory of Technology at B.Online KW

“We are seeing a lot of momentum from many Latin American organizations to digitally transform their businesses. Cirion saw this trend early on, and our mission is to serve as a trusted partner for organizations looking to implement innovative solutions that enable more agile business operations, improve security, and provide a better customer experience. The Cirion services based on Fortinet Secure SD-WAN position us very well with our customers as we look to help them future-proof their business.”

– Javier Colucci, Data Product Manager, Cirion Latin America

“ngena’s secure connectivity provides customers with everything they need for an easier, stress-free way to create and manage their networks, and we are very excited to add Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to our portfolio. ngena has created a platform that simplifies the lifecycle of the complete zero-trust network by offloading the burden for customers by enabling as-a-Service secure connectivity and automating changes across underlay, overlay, security, and Wi-Fi services. We’re proud to add Fortinet to our .connect platform and offer our partners incredible services. With our one-click approach we support our partners both in reach and incredibly fast time to market with a fully managed turn-key solution.”

– Bart de Graaf, CEO at ngena

“At PT&T, we go beyond providing connectivity to our customers by delivering IT solutions to help them achieve their desired business outcomes. Adding Fortinet and Secure SD-WAN not only helped us provide customers with intelligent cybersecurity solutions but has also helped increase our revenues in the security category by over 100%.”

– Miguel Bitanga, COO and CMO at PT&T

“With more organizations moving to hybrid IT architectures to accommodate employees in the office, in branches, and working remotely, businesses require solutions that can deliver speed and reliable connectivity wherever their users are. Our service combines the capabilities of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN with the managed security and cloud services of Movistar Empresas, enabling agile connection for users while guaranteeing security and reducing IT costs for our customers.”

– Carolina Navarrete, Director of B2B Marketing, Telefónica

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 615,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

