Fortinet continues to deliver strategic innovations in Unified SASE with accelerated global customer adoption

John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet

“Fortinet Unified SASE embodies our longstanding commitment to converging networking and security to deliver integrated solutions to our customers. Like most offerings across the Fortinet Security Fabric, our Unified SASE solution is powered by a single operating system and AI-powered security services that enable consistent security and user experience no matter where users are. We continue to see strong customer momentum globally as organizations expand their SD-WAN footprint to our SSE solution and embrace the benefits of the single-vendor SASE framework.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced its position as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant ™ for Single-Vendor SASE for the second year in a row.

Fortinet believes that being recognized as a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE is a testament to its dedication to technology innovation and customer satisfaction and is reflected in both completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Fortinet’s Unique Ability to Deliver on the Promise of Unified SASE

By integrating advanced networking technologies and offering full deployment flexibility, Fortinet Unified SASE provides robust protection and connectivity, enabling businesses to adapt effortlessly to evolving security needs and ensuring optimal performance for their hybrid work environments.

With Fortinet Unified SASE, customers benefit from Secure Internet Access (SIA) and Secure SaaS Access (SSA), while the integration of SD-WAN and SASE ensures streamlined secure private applications (SPA). The solution’s flexibility in connecting thin edges also allows for comprehensive security and seamless connectivity, whether users are accessing web, corporate, or SaaS applications. Not only does Fortinet’s Unified SASE solution include Universal ZTNA , Secure SD-WAN , Security Service Edge (SSE), and end-to-end Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), but it is one of the industry’s only Unified SASE offerings that is managed under a single operating system, single agent, and single console.

Fortinet believes its recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE is based in part on its ability to:

Simplify operations and reduce costs through vendor consolidation. Fortinet Unified SASE seamlessly integrates all components under a single operating system, FortiOS , and is enhanced by industry-leading security efficacy from FortiGuard AI-Powered Security Services . This integrated approach eliminates the need for customers to manage numerous security vendors within enterprise environments, reducing complexity and relieving strain on IT resources.

through vendor consolidation. Fortinet Unified SASE seamlessly integrates all components under a single operating system, , and is enhanced by industry-leading security efficacy from . This integrated approach eliminates the need for customers to manage numerous security vendors within enterprise environments, reducing complexity and relieving strain on IT resources. Ensure consistent security posture for all users regardless of their location. Fortinet Unified SASE offers unmatched flexibility in user connectivity options, supporting both agent and agentless devices, including thin edges – a capability unique within the SASE market.

for all users regardless of their location. Fortinet Unified SASE offers unmatched flexibility in user connectivity options, supporting both agent and agentless devices, including thin edges – a capability unique within the SASE market. Enhance user experience with Fortinet-hosted and managed security that is tightly integrated with native SD-WAN capabilities.

Continued Growth of Global SASE Presence and Enterprise Customer Adoption

According to Gartner, the SASE market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +29%, reaching over $25 billion by 2027. Fortinet is committed to ongoing strategic investment in the growing SASE market. Coupled with the success of its Secure SD-WAN solution – an integral component of SASE – Fortinet continues to enhance its Unified SASE solution and increase global customer adoption.

Fortinet is committed to continuous product improvement and innovation, maintaining a regular monthly release cycle for FortiSASE to introduce new features. This proactive approach to our SASE product roadmap enables Fortinet to meet rapidly evolving customer needs. Through key advancements and innovations to Fortinet Unified SASE, we also have a robust global presence with more than 140 points of presence (PoPs) through a mix of Fortinet-owned data centers and strategic partnerships with companies such as Google Cloud .

Third-Party Recognized Network Security Solutions

Fortinet was also recently named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN for the fourth year in a row and a Challenger in the 2024 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant ™ for Security Service Edge (SSE) .

Fortinet was founded on the principle of converging networking and security, and today its ability to deliver the broadest range of industry-leading converged network security solutions is a key differentiator and unprecedented achievement.

Fortinet is the only vendor recognized in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ reports for Security Service Edge, SD-WAN, Single-Vendor SASE, Network Firewall, and Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure. All five network security offerings from Fortinet are uniquely built on one operating system (FortiOS) and seamlessly integrate into the Fortinet Security Fabric platform, enabling customers to better mitigate risk, reduce complexity, and realize a superior user experience.

