Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

“At Fortinet, we believe it is our duty to make the digital world a safer and more sustainable place. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility commitment, we are further driving that vision into reality by innovating sustainable security technologies, diversifying cybersecurity talent, and promoting responsible business across our value chain. Today, we are proud to be recognized in Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices as it is a testament to our ongoing sustainability efforts and our dedication to building a more sustainable future for all.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has been named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World and DJSI North America for the first time, ranking among the global top sustainable companies in the software and services industry. This milestone underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability practices and ability to deliver impact through its Corporate Social Responsibility approach.

The DJSI Indices are a widely recognized standard for measuring corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) progress across industries. They recognize the sustainability performance of the top ten percent of the largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria.

Fortinet’s recognition by DJSI builds on a number of sustainability achievements, including:

Progress towards increased transparency and disclosure: In 2021, Fortinet formalized the company’s long-term approach to sustainability by conducting its materiality assessment, actively participating in external sustainability assessments, and releasing its first Sustainability Report . The company also established a strong governance structure starting with the Board of Directors by forming a Social Responsibility Committee to provide the highest possible level of oversight to CSR issues.

In 2021, Fortinet formalized the company’s long-term approach to sustainability by conducting its materiality assessment, actively participating in external sustainability assessments, and releasing its first . The company also established a strong governance structure starting with the Board of Directors by forming a Social Responsibility Committee to provide the highest possible level of oversight to CSR issues. Commitment to environmentally responsible behavior: Fortinet is focused on reducing the environmental footprint of its solutions through energy efficiency and eco-friendly packaging. Fortinet also demonstrates its commitment to addressing its climate impact by adopting responsible approaches to its daily business operations. As such, Fortinet pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 on scope 1 and scope 2 emissions. Additionally, in 2021, the opening of the new Fortinet energy efficient headquarters campus in Sunnyvale, California has been designed according to the most advanced green standards, resulting in 30% less energy use than a standard building and is LEED-Gold certified.

Continued efforts to addressing the cyber skills gap and diversifying the cyber workforce: As part of its commitment to closing the cybersecurity skills gap, Fortinet has pledged to train 1 million people in cybersecurity by 2026 through its Training Advancement Agenda initiatives, which include increased access to its industry-recognized training, fostering reskilling and upskilling opportunities. The company also addresses the skills shortage by diversifying the cybersecurity workforce, working to attract and retain more women, veterans and other underserved populations, through partnerships with active associations like Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS) and other nonprofits organizations.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 615,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

