Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.33 per Common Share

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2021. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q3’21 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 43,216 Net Loss Attributable to Shareholders $ (38,871 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.44 ) Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) (1) $ 39,351 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 96,389

_______________________________ (1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

For the third quarter of 2021, total FAD was $39.4 million. This amount includes $90.5 million from our aviation leasing portfolio, offset by $(0.2) million from our infrastructure business and $(50.9) million from corporate and other.

Third Quarter 2021 Dividends

On October 28, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, payable on November 29, 2021 to the holders of record on November 15, 2021.

Additionally, on October 28, 2021, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”), Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series B Preferred Shares”) and Fixed Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563, $0.50000 and $0.51563 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, payable on December 15, 2021 to the holders of record on December 1, 2021.

Business Highlights

Long Ridge Energy Generation has commenced commercial operations at its 485 megawatt plant and is selling power to PJM Interconnection LLC.

FTAI Aviation has executed a sale leaseback transaction with Alitalia with a novation to ITA for 16 A320 family aircraft, and the transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.

FTAI Aviation has entered into a purchase agreement with Avianca for the purchase and leaseback of 19 A320 family aircraft, which is subject to court approval. FTAI expects to enter into secured bridge financing in connection with the abovementioned Alitalia and Avianca transactions.



Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.ftandi.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 447-5636 (from within the U.S.) or (615) 247-0080 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference “FTAI Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.” A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.ftandi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 P.M. on Friday, October 29, 2021 through 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 5, 2021 at (855) 859-2056 (from within the U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (from outside of the U.S.), Passcode: 7879820.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, statements regarding leases and transactions which have not yet closed, transactions that are subject to court approval, and any expected financing in connection with such leases and transactions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftandi.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

(212) 798-6128

aandreini@fortress.com

Withholding Information for Withholding Agents

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice as provided in the Internal Revenue Code (the “Code”) and the Regulations thereunder. For U.S. federal income tax purposes, the common dividend and the Series A Preferred, Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred dividends declared in October 2021 will be treated as a partnership distribution and guaranteed payments, respectively. For U.S. tax withholding purposes, the per share distribution components are as follows:

Common Distribution Components Non-U.S. Long Term Capital Gain $ — U.S. Portfolio Interest Income(1) $ 0.01835 U.S. Dividend Income(2) $ — Income Not from U.S. Sources(3) $ 0.31165 U.S. Long Term Capital Gain (4) $ — Distribution Per Share $ 0.33000

Series A Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share $ 0.51563

Series B Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.50000 Distribution Per Share $ 0.50000

Series C Preferred Distribution Components Guaranteed Payments(5) $ 0.51563 Distribution Per Share $ 0.51563

(1) Eligible for the U.S. portfolio interest exemption for any holder not considered a 10-percent shareholder under §871(h)(3)(B) of the Code. (2) This income is subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code. (3) This income is not subject to withholding under §1441, §1442 or §1446 of the Code. (4) U.S. Long Term Capital Gain attributable to the sale of a U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation. As a result, the gain will be treated as income that is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business and be subject to withholding. (5) Brokers and nominees should treat this income as subject to withholding under §1441 or §1442 of the Code.

For U.S. shareholders: In computing your U.S. federal taxable income, you should not rely on this qualified notice, but should generally take into account your allocable share of the Company’s taxable income as reported to you on your Schedule K-1.

Exhibit – Financial Statements

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Equipment leasing revenues $ 99,174 $ 69,799 $ 237,352 $ 236,082 Infrastructure revenues 36,788 13,910 72,674 54,776 Total revenues 135,962 83,709 310,026 290,858 Expenses Operating expenses 52,793 23,128 108,973 81,144 General and administrative 4,422 4,241 12,329 13,292 Acquisition and transaction expenses 7,130 2,442 13,172 9,297 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 3,845 4,591 11,948 14,113 Depreciation and amortization 53,368 42,626 145,274 126,543 Asset impairment 859 3,915 3,048 14,391 Interest expense 54,500 26,904 124,994 71,559 Total expenses 176,917 107,847 419,738 330,339 Other income (expense) Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (4,082 ) (2,501 ) (9,860 ) (5,445 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 12,685 (1,114 ) 17,483 (2,165 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (3,254 ) (4,724 ) Interest income 483 58 1,222 121 Other (expense) income (8,068 ) — (8,771 ) 32 Total other income (expense) 1,018 (3,557 ) (3,180 ) (12,181 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (39,937 ) (27,695 ) (112,892 ) (51,662 ) Benefit from income taxes (494 ) (2,486 ) (1,965 ) (6,334 ) Net loss from continuing operations (39,443 ) (25,209 ) (110,927 ) (45,328 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — 1,331 Net loss (39,443 ) (25,209 ) (110,927 ) (43,997 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (7,363 ) (3,876 ) (18,949 ) (12,724 ) Less: Dividends on preferred shares 6,791 4,625 17,967 13,243 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (38,871 ) $ (25,958 ) $ (109,945 ) $ (44,516 ) (Loss) earnings per share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.44 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (0.53 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ 0.02 Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.44 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (0.53 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 88,277,897 86,022,302 86,787,072 86,013,485 Diluted 88,277,897 86,022,302 86,787,072 86,013,485

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,052 $ 121,703 Restricted cash 283,398 39,715 Accounts receivable, net 205,680 91,691 Leasing equipment, net 1,696,594 1,635,259 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 74,643 62,355 Finance leases, net 13,795 6,927 Property, plant, and equipment, net 1,527,770 964,363 Investments 110,963 146,515 Intangible assets, net 80,737 18,786 Goodwill 239,941 122,735 Other assets 272,944 177,928 Total assets $ 4,682,517 $ 3,387,977 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 213,441 $ 113,185 Debt, net 2,983,989 1,904,762 Maintenance deposits 100,700 148,293 Security deposits 35,167 37,064 Operating lease liabilities 74,134 62,001 Other liabilities 71,044 23,351 Total liabilities $ 3,478,475 $ 2,288,656 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 97,896,522 and 85,617,146 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) $ 979 $ 856 Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 13,320,000 and 9,120,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 133 91 Additional paid in capital 1,420,247 1,130,106 Accumulated deficit (120,136 ) (28,158 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103,755 ) (26,237 ) Shareholders’ equity 1,197,468 1,076,658 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries 6,574 22,663 Total equity 1,204,042 1,099,321 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,682,517 $ 3,387,977

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (110,927 ) $ (43,997 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 9,860 5,445 Gain on sale of subsidiaries — (1,331 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net (17,483 ) 2,165 Security deposits and maintenance claims included in earnings (30,866 ) (12,275 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 3,254 4,724 Equity-based compensation 3,281 1,323 Depreciation and amortization 145,274 126,543 Asset impairment 3,048 14,391 Deferred taxes (2,311 ) (7,374 ) Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative (1,979 ) 181 Amortization of lease intangibles and incentives 21,348 23,394 Amortization of deferred financing costs 18,853 6,156 Bad debt expense, net 817 1,997 Other (240 ) 1,152 Change in: Accounts receivable (100,821 ) (43,014 ) Other assets (34,499 ) 1,253 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 71,285 (32,415 ) Management fees payable to affiliate (844 ) (20,965 ) Other liabilities 2,242 1,040 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (20,708 ) 28,393 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (54,499 ) (4,407 ) Principal collections on finance leases 1,707 7,001 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (627,399 ) — Acquisition of leasing equipment (299,564 ) (252,859 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (109,405 ) (209,662 ) Acquisition of lease intangibles (7,403 ) 1,997 Purchase deposits for acquisitions (13,790 ) (5,320 ) Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment 78,463 53,707 Proceeds from deposit on sale of aircraft and engine 600 — Return of deposit on sale of engine 1,010 2,350 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,030,280 ) $ (407,193 )

FORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt $ 2,553,600 $ 883,981 Repayment of debt (1,452,704 ) (495,991 ) Payment of deferred financing costs (45,123 ) (20,416 ) Receipt of security deposits 1,390 1,564 Return of security deposits (1,034 ) (3,815 ) Receipt of maintenance deposits 23,075 25,102 Release of maintenance deposits (19,615 ) (12,429 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of underwriter’s discount 291,822 — Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriter’s discount and issuance costs 101,201 20,223 Purchase of non-controlling interest — (110 ) Settlement of equity-based compensation (421 ) — Cash dividends – common shares (85,204 ) (85,177 ) Cash dividends – preferred shares (17,967 ) (13,243 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 1,349,020 $ 299,689 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 298,032 (79,111 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 161,418 242,517 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 459,450 $ 163,406

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (losses) attributable to shareholders from continuing operations, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, and interest expense, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to shareholders from continuing operations $ (38,871 ) $ (25,958 ) $ (109,945 ) $ (45,847 ) Add: Benefit from income taxes (494 ) (2,486 ) (1,965 ) (6,334 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 728 621 3,281 1,323 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 7,130 2,442 13,172 9,297 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations — — 3,254 4,724 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments 4,594 — (1,979 ) 181 Add: Asset impairment charges 859 3,915 3,048 14,391 Add: Incentive allocations — — — — Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 59,811 52,532 166,622 149,937 Add: Interest expense 54,500 26,904 124,994 71,559 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 7,470 120 9,861 (167 ) Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 4,082 2,501 9,860 5,445 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (3,420 ) (1,955 ) (8,706 ) (7,406 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 96,389 $ 58,636 $ 211,497 $ 197,103

_______________________________ (1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $53,368 and $42,626, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $1,266 and $953 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $5,177 and $8,953, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $145,274 and $126,543, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,216 and $3,016 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $18,132 and $20,378, respectively. (2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: (i) net income of $(4,163) and $(2,590), (ii) interest expense of $300 and $367, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,009 and $1,389, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $0 and $(79), (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $8,324 and $1,033 respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: (i) net loss of $(10,336) and $(5,593), (ii) interest expense of $827 and $848, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,821 and $3,797, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $0 and $533, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $12,525 and $248 and (vi) asset impairment of $24 and $0, respectively. (3) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: (i) equity-based compensation of $130 and $97, (ii) provision for income taxes of $10 and $1, (iii) interest expense of $927 and $322, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,194 and $1,535 and (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $159 and $0, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020: (i) equity based compensation of $620 and $196, (ii) provision for income taxes of $36 and $44, (iii) interest expense of $1,940 and $1,553, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,177 and $4,583, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(67) and $38 and (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt of $0 and $992, respectively.

The Company uses Funds Available for Distribution (“FAD”) in evaluating its ability to meet its stated dividend policy. FAD is not a financial measure in accordance with GAAP. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FAD is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company believes FAD is a useful metric for investors and analysts for similar purposes.

The Company defines FAD as: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities plus principal collections on finance leases, proceeds from sale of assets, and return of capital distributions from unconsolidated entities, less required payments on debt obligations and capital distributions to non-controlling interest, and excluding changes in working capital.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to FAD for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities $ (20,708 ) $ 28,393 Add: Principal Collections on Finance Leases 1,707 7,001 Add: Proceeds from Sale of Assets 78,463 53,707 Add: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — — Less: Required Payments on Debt Obligations (1) — — Less: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — — Exclude: Changes in Working Capital 62,637 94,101 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 122,099 $ 183,202

_______________________________ (1) Required payments on debt obligations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 exclude repayments of $650,000 for the Bridge Loans, $400,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility and $402,704 for the Senior Notes due 2022 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 exclude repayments of $220,000 for the Revolving Credit Facility, $144,200 for the Series 2016 Bonds, $50,262 for the Jefferson Revolver, $45,520 for the Series 2012 Bonds and $36,009 for the FTAI Pride Credit Agreement.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of FAD to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 90,477 $ (170 ) $ (50,956 ) $ 39,351 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (438 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (21,308 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital 25,611 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 43,216

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of FAD to Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (in thousands) Equipment Leasing Infrastructure Corporate and Other Total Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) $ 267,289 $ (6,559 ) $ (138,631 ) $ 122,099 Less: Principal Collections on Finance Leases (1,707 ) Less: Proceeds from Sale of Assets (78,463 ) Less: Return of Capital Distributions from Unconsolidated Entities — Add: Required Payments on Debt Obligations — Add: Capital Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest — Include: Changes in Working Capital (62,637 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (20,708 )

FAD is subject to a number of limitations and assumptions and there can be no assurance that the Company will generate FAD sufficient to meet its intended dividends. FAD has material limitations as a liquidity measure of the Company because such measure excludes items that are required elements of the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities as described below. FAD should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results of operations under GAAP, and it is not the only metric that should be considered in evaluating the Company’s ability to meet its stated dividend policy. Specifically:

FAD does not include equity capital called from the Company’s existing limited partners, proceeds from any debt issuance or future equity offering, historical cash and cash equivalents and expected investments in the Company’s operations.

FAD does not give pro forma effect to prior acquisitions, certain of which cannot be quantified.

While FAD reflects the cash inflows from sale of certain assets, FAD does not reflect the cash outflows to acquire assets as the Company relies on alternative sources of liquidity to fund such purchases.

FAD does not reflect expenditures related to capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments as the Company has multiple sources of liquidity and intends to fund these expenditures with future incurrences of indebtedness, additional capital contributions and/or future issuances of equity.

FAD does not reflect any maintenance capital expenditures necessary to maintain the same level of cash generation from our capital investments.

FAD does not reflect changes in working capital balances as management believes that changes in working capital are primarily driven by short term timing differences, which are not meaningful to the Company’s distribution decisions.

Management has significant discretion to make distributions, and the Company is not bound by any contractual provision that requires it to use cash for distributions.

If such factors were included in FAD, there can be no assurance that the results would be consistent with the Company’s presentation of FAD.