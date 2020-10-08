FortressIQ Increases Partner Investment with Expanded Global Partner Program

Growing roster of leading consulting partners fuels operational transformation for enterprise customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FortressIQ , the process intelligence platform for the modern enterprise, today announced the rollout of its Pinnacle Partner Program—an enhanced partner program and experience for consulting firms. The program, which includes leading firms in management consulting, system integration (SI) and business process outsourcing (BPO), is being expanded with best-in-industry benefits to provide consulting partners with a competitive edge in solving their clients’ most complex business and operational challenges at scale.

“We’re thrilled to unveil our newly-branded Pinnacle Partner Program, aptly named after the highest point of achievement one can reach—and we’re committed to helping our partners and customers get there,” said Jay Sivachelvan, vice president of business development & partnerships at FortressIQ. “The companies who constitute this program are the best at what they do, and enhance the value of our process intelligence platform to assist customers at every stage of their transformation journey.”

The new Pinnacle partner experience includes:

New licensing models that provide expanded financial incentives and additional flexibility for partners to embed FortressIQ into their offerings

Holistic partner on-boarding and hands-on training & certification program

Enhanced consulting partner access to FortressIQ’s industry leading process data via integration frameworks that enable partners to build transformational industry solutions incorporating automation and AI

Customer engagement support, new joint marketing programs and partner success resources that combine to drive demand, accelerate sales, and ensure customer & partner success

New partner portal, where partners can securely access new collateral and on-demand enablement in addition to a more seamless deal registration system that provides real-time visibility into tracking and performance

“Today, the digital transformation initiatives of enterprises have driven the need for an intelligent data-driven design of business process and workforce activities, putting process automation at the heart of many of these initiatives,” said Carl Lehmann, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“As our clients continue to rethink their businesses and build resilience, they’re looking for solutions that deliver significant and measurable automation results and make a genuine and immediate impact,” said Frank Catone, global head of intelligent automation at Avanade. “FortressIQ’s ability to digitally uncover higher value cognitive processes with measurable ROI in weeks versus months is the perfect complement to our world class automation at scale delivery capabilities. The Pinnacle program unlocks best-in-class value for us and our clients.”

To learn more about FortressIQ’s Pinnacle Partner Program, please visit: https://www.fortressiq.com/fortressiq-increases-partner-investment-with-expanded-global-partner-program/

About FortressIQ

FortressIQ enables enterprises to decode work, transform experiences, and enhance workflows with the industry’s most advanced process intelligence platform. Using innovative computer vision and artificial intelligence, FortressIQ delivers unprecedented process insights, extremely fast, and with detail and accuracy unattainable with traditional methods. The platform autonomously acquires process data at scale even as processes extend across systems, empowering enterprises to understand, monitor, and improve operations, employee and customer experiences, and every business process. FortressIQ was founded in 2017, and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Eniac Ventures, M12 and Tiger Global. To learn more, please visit www.fortressiq.com .