Breaking News
Home / Top News / Fortum and NBCC agree on developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India

Fortum and NBCC agree on developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 20 mins ago

Fortum signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC for developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India. The agreement will cover all major activities in value chain from planning and designing to making investment and operating the charging infrastructure using cloud based system. NBCC (India) Limited is a blue-chip Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Urban Development.

As a first step, Fortum has installed one 22 KW AC charger as a pilot in NBCC premises in New Delhi, which shall be operated using Fortum’s cloud-based system. The charging station was inaugurated by Finland’s Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment, Mr. Kimmo Tiilikainen in presence of Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal, Chairman cum Managing Director, NBCC.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. While the rapid growth puts strain on the environment, it also opens extensive opportunities. Technological expertise of Finnish companies can be leveraged to support the sustainable development of Indian economy and energy sector. I am really happy to see Finnish companies bringing in their best technology and solutions to India”, Minister Kimmo Tiilikainen said.

“India is an important market for us. Charging solutions with reliable hardware and software as well as responsive customer support are crucial to the end-user experience. We have developed Fortum Charge & Drive to meet these demands, paving the way for the more widespread and efficient use of electric vehicles,” Arto Räty, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Communications, Fortum Corporation said.

India has currently only about 6,000 electric cars. Government of India has target to have only e-vehicles by 2030. Fortum has ventured in India making it the first country outside Europe in the Charge & Drive space. The plans include developing charging infrastructure along with the cloud based system (SAAS). Starting with this pilot in New Delhi, Charge & Drive plan to roll out more than 150 charging stations over a period of next 12–18 months.
 

Fortum Corporation
Group Communications
 

Further information:
Rami Syväri, Head of Fortum Charge & Drive, tel. +358 40 709 5566
www.chargedrive.com
 

Fortum
Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 9,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com


Fortum Charge & Drive
Fortum Charge & Drive is a pioneer in electric vehicle charging and has a network of 1480 smart chargers in Europe out of which 500 are DC quick chargers. Charge & Drive aims to respond to an increasing global demand in e-mobility, by providing turnkey solution for B2B and B2G, creating public charging network as well as providing world-class cloud solutions for an interactive end-user interface and a comprehensive back-end system that supports charge point operators in the remote management of charging stations.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.