Fortum and NBCC agree on developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India

Fortum signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NBCC for developing electric vehicle charging infrastructure across India. The agreement will cover all major activities in value chain from planning and designing to making investment and operating the charging infrastructure using cloud based system. NBCC (India) Limited is a blue-chip Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Urban Development.

As a first step, Fortum has installed one 22 KW AC charger as a pilot in NBCC premises in New Delhi, which shall be operated using Fortum’s cloud-based system. The charging station was inaugurated by Finland’s Minister for Housing, Energy and the Environment, Mr. Kimmo Tiilikainen in presence of Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal, Chairman cum Managing Director, NBCC.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. While the rapid growth puts strain on the environment, it also opens extensive opportunities. Technological expertise of Finnish companies can be leveraged to support the sustainable development of Indian economy and energy sector. I am really happy to see Finnish companies bringing in their best technology and solutions to India”, Minister Kimmo Tiilikainen said.

“India is an important market for us. Charging solutions with reliable hardware and software as well as responsive customer support are crucial to the end-user experience. We have developed Fortum Charge & Drive to meet these demands, paving the way for the more widespread and efficient use of electric vehicles,” Arto Räty, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Communications, Fortum Corporation said.

India has currently only about 6,000 electric cars. Government of India has target to have only e-vehicles by 2030. Fortum has ventured in India making it the first country outside Europe in the Charge & Drive space. The plans include developing charging infrastructure along with the cloud based system (SAAS). Starting with this pilot in New Delhi, Charge & Drive plan to roll out more than 150 charging stations over a period of next 12–18 months.



Fortum Corporation

Group Communications



Further information:

Rami Syväri, Head of Fortum Charge & Drive, tel. +358 40 709 5566

www.chargedrive.com



Fortum

Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 9,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com



Fortum Charge & Drive

Fortum Charge & Drive is a pioneer in electric vehicle charging and has a network of 1480 smart chargers in Europe out of which 500 are DC quick chargers. Charge & Drive aims to respond to an increasing global demand in e-mobility, by providing turnkey solution for B2B and B2G, creating public charging network as well as providing world-class cloud solutions for an interactive end-user interface and a comprehensive back-end system that supports charge point operators in the remote management of charging stations.