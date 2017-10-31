Breaking News
Home / Top News / Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund to start implementation of first 50 MW project in Russia

Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund to start implementation of first 50 MW project in Russia

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 31 OCTOBER 2017 10.15 EET   

The Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund is starting implementation of the first 50 MW project in Russia. The project is the first of the total 1,000 MW awarded to the fund in the Russian wind auction in June 2017.

The first turbine supply agreement for the project (14 turbines, with total capacity of approximately 50 MW) is signed with Vestas, who was previously selected as a vendor for the main generating equipment supply and services.

The wind farm is expected to start production during the first half of 2019.

Fortum’s long-term ambition is to have approximately 500 megawatts (MW) of wind capacity in Russia. The goal supports Fortum’s strategy to increase the share of CO2-free generation capacity and is in line with the company’s overall target of creating a gigawatt-scale wind and solar portfolio. The Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund is a 50/50 owned investment partnership to invest in wind power in Russia. Fortum’s equity stake in the wind investment fund totals a maximum of RUB 15 billion (currently approximately EUR 220 million).

Fortum announced the establishment of the wind investment fund on 27 April 2017 and the outcome of the wind capacity auction on 15 June 2017. 

Fortum Corporation
Måns Holmberg, Acting Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Further information:
Investor Relations & Financial Communications, Måns Holmberg, tel. +358 44 518 1518, Rauno Tiihonen, tel. +358 10 453 6150

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.fortum.com

Fortum
Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 9,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.