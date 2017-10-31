Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund to start implementation of first 50 MW project in Russia

FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 31 OCTOBER 2017 10.15 EET

The Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund is starting implementation of the first 50 MW project in Russia. The project is the first of the total 1,000 MW awarded to the fund in the Russian wind auction in June 2017.

The first turbine supply agreement for the project (14 turbines, with total capacity of approximately 50 MW) is signed with Vestas, who was previously selected as a vendor for the main generating equipment supply and services.

The wind farm is expected to start production during the first half of 2019.

Fortum’s long-term ambition is to have approximately 500 megawatts (MW) of wind capacity in Russia. The goal supports Fortum’s strategy to increase the share of CO2-free generation capacity and is in line with the company’s overall target of creating a gigawatt-scale wind and solar portfolio. The Fortum-RUSNANO wind investment fund is a 50/50 owned investment partnership to invest in wind power in Russia. Fortum’s equity stake in the wind investment fund totals a maximum of RUB 15 billion (currently approximately EUR 220 million).

Fortum announced the establishment of the wind investment fund on 27 April 2017 and the outcome of the wind capacity auction on 15 June 2017.

