Fortune 100 Tech Leader Goes Live with Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that a Fortune Top 100 technology company has gone live with Bridgeline’s site search software on their website.

The company, a pioneer in technology, has partnered with Bridgeline for a multi-year arrangement – joining over a dozen Fortune 100 companies to work with Bridgeline. These F100 companies are leaders in the technology, retail, automotive, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical industries. While this new partnership goes live, Bridgeline continues to support several household names such as AstraZeneca, UPS, Caterpillar, and many more.

The company will leverage the site search platform’s AI-powered capabilities in their newly improved site. Bridgeline’s site search software, Hawksearch, powers conversions through autocomplete, recommendations, navigation, and more. Bridgeline provides enterprise partners with a range of marketing solutions such as Hawksearch to swiftly identify and act on new growth opportunities.

“We are proud to deliver enterprise-class solutions that are entrusted by so many notable companies on the Fortune 100,” says CEO of Bridgeline, Ari Kahn. “We not only deliver enterprise-class solutions, but we also strive for ease of implementation with out-of-the-box features and rapid implementation to accelerate ROI.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

