Award recipients are selected based on how fairly parents say they are treated at their workplace

Winners selected after analyzing the survey responses of over 568,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 parents

ATLANTA, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced that Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have named BeyondTrust as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Parents. Earning a spot means that BeyondTrust is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Parents, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 568,000 parents who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and employ at least 50 parents. In the Great Place to Work survey, 97% of BeyondTrust employees said BeyondTrust is a great place to work. This number is 40% higher than the average U.S. company.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as one of the best employers in the U.S. for parents,” said Mark Rankin, Chief Human Resources Officer at BeyondTrust. “Hiring, developing, and retaining the best talent is a top priority at BeyondTrust. We strive to create an employee experience that enables our people to succeed in the workplace while supporting their needs in their personal lives as well.”

The Best Workplaces for Parents™ list is highly competitive. It’s the only company culture award in America that selects winners not only on the types of programs companies offer parents, but on how fairly parents say they’re actually treated at their workplace. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience for working parents that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As employees juggled work, eldercare and parenting demands, these companies listened to the needs of working parents and developed innovative ways to support them. They took action to provide relief so their workforce didn’t have to choose between their jobs and their families.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone.

This year, BeyondTrust was also named to the 2022 Best Workplace for Women™ and 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™ lists. In addition, the company was also named among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of Best Workplaces for 2022.

About the Best Workplaces for Parents™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Parents by analyzing the survey responses of over 568,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and whose companies submitted at least 50 responses from parents in the U.S. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey as well as data around parental leave, adoption, flexible schedule, childcare and dependent health care benefits. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry’s most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

