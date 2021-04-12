Fortune Magazine Ranks BeyondTrust #18 in 2021 Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Technology™

Prestigious, highly competitive list highlights the best companies to work for in the United States based on workplace culture and confidential employee feedback

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the United States that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated across race, gender, age, disability status, etc.

ATLANTA, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, today announced Great Place to Work® has honored BeyondTrust as one of the 2021 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™. Of the companies honored on this prestigious list, BeyondTrust was listed at # 18. Earning a spot means that BeyondTrust is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 122,000 current employees across the U.S. In that survey, 95% of BeyondTrust’s employees said BeyondTrust is a great place to work, compared to 59% at the average U.S. company.

The Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the companies using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Places to Work Certification is an accreditation which demonstrates an organization is an employer of choice and is a preliminary requirement to being considered for this award.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, and role.

“It’s more than fancy perks at the Best Workplaces in Technology. Employees at the companies praised their leaders for their incredible transparency and care during this pandemic year,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP global recognition, Great Place to Work®. “Even while working from home, employees said they felt more connected to their colleagues and their communities than ever.”

This recognition comes on the heels of BeyondTrust being awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 award by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution . That list likewise is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party which measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“BeyondTrust was founded on a set of core values that is central to our corporate culture and how we work with each other, our partners, and our customers,” said Mark Rankin, Chief Human Resources Officer at BeyondTrust. “Our exceptional culture is a result of the effort and engagement of employees at all levels of the organization, who bring these values to life every day. We are thrilled to be recognized by Fortune Magazine as a Best Workplaces in Technology.”

