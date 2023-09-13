Emily Barron, EVP of talent and development, Basis Technologies “Happiness is good business. Workplace wellness has been a core tenet of Basis Technologies from the beginning of our 22-year lifespan, and it continues to be recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune today,” said Emily Barron, EVP of talent and development.

As Basis Technologies, our mission has always been to deliver an automated and helpful software so advertisers can do their best work to empower a great work-life balance. After all, happy employees create a thriving workplace culture—and we know that is always good for the bottom line.Find out more about what life with Basis is like today: https://ow.ly/2gWT50NRTqY

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Place To Work® and Fortune have selected Basis Technologies (https://basis.com) as the No. 2 ranked company for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List. A global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation solutions, Basis Technologies secured consecutive years of distinguished recognition on this list, last year ranking No. 1. Widely renowned for its focus on wellness for its team and the digital media industry at large, Basis Technologies’ media automation platform improves the lives of customers and drives optimal outcomes for marketing enterprises. The company continues to grow its team, hiring in engineering, product, and services — https://basis.com/company/careers.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 10,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In that survey, 96% of Basis Technologies’ employees said it is a great place to work. This number is 68% higher than the typical U.S. company. Learn more about the workplace at Basis Technologies.

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Advertising and marketing,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in advertising and marketing is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

Basis Technologies continues to surpass industry standards in workplace satisfaction in multiple categories examined by Great Place to Work and Fortune. The company has been:

No. 1 in Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing in 2022.

No. 1 in Best Workplaces in Chicago in 2023 and 2022 (Small and Medium), No. 6 in 2021, and 4 in 2020.

No. 10 in Best Medium Workplaces in 2023, and No. 19 in 2022.

No. 23 in Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2023 (Small and Medium).

No. 14 in Best Workplaces for Women in 2022 (Small and Medium).

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s most extensive ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive employee outcomes regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or another demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards of higher performance, innovation, and customer experience.”

“Happiness is good business. Workplace wellness has been a core tenet of Basis Technologies from the beginning of our 22-year lifespan, and it continues to be recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune today,” said Emily Barron, EVP of talent and development, Basis Technologies. “Basis Technologies stands apart from our industry peers because of the value we put in our employees. Values cannot simply be words on a page – we invest in benefits and programs daily that empower our team to be creative and energized as they deliver solutions for our customers.”

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global programmatic advertising and media automation software and services provider for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting, and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity. It drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing List

Great Place to Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 10,000 employees from Great Place to Work Certified companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate every employee’s experience, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. We aim to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb568ecf-dfbb-4976-8a00-7200b579dd37

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c6caa01-b76b-4c30-a3c5-cc4770ce6039