Fortune magazine ranks the Master of Science in Data Science and Analytics (MSDSA) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business 18th among U.S. programs and 9th among programs at public universities. Georgia State’s STEM-certified MSDSA is offered as a 12-month full-time and 24-month part-time program. The curriculum comprises eight required courses, three electives, boot camps and intensive multiweek sprints in which students work with organizations’ data to address complicated problems, develop predictive models, and draw insights from the findings.

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its inaugural assessment of in-person master’s degree programs in data science, Fortune magazine ranks the Master of Science in Data Science and Analytics (MSDSA) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business among the top 20 U.S. programs (18th) and the top 10 programs at public universities (9th). It is the only Southeastern program in the ranking.

“The high ranking of Robinson’s MSDSA is a testament to the program’s outstanding students, rigorous curriculum, accomplished faculty and industry partnerships,” said Brian Jennings, associate dean for graduate programs and executive education.

Fortune determined its rankings of data-science master’s programs by a weighted scoring of program selectivity (undergraduate GPA of incoming students and acceptance rates) and program demand (total enrollment and the number of applicants for the most recent year).

Georgia State’s STEM-certified MSDSA is offered as a 12-month full-time and 24-month part-time program. The curriculum comprises eight required courses, three electives, boot camps and intensive multiweek sprints in which students work with organizations’ data to address complicated problems, develop predictive models, and draw insights from the findings.

Learn more about Fortune’s rankings of data science programs.

Attachment

Fortune magazine ranks the Master of Science in Data Science and Analytics (MSDSA) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business 18th among U.S. programs and 9th among programs at public universities.

CONTACT: Jenifer Shockley J. Mack Robinson College of Business 404-413-7078 jshockley@gsu.edu