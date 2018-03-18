Forty-five U.S. trade groups urge Trump to avoid tariffs against China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Forty-five U.S. trade associations representing some of the largest companies in the country are urging President Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on China, warning it would be “particularly harmful” to the U.S. economy and consumers.
