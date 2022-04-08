Forward Pharma Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) (“we,” “Forward” or the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), today reported consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, versus a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.07 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Our research, development, general and administrative costs increased from $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Our net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 was favorably impacted by a non-cash foreign exchange gain of $2.2 million that is primarily related to our U.S. Dollar cash holdings and the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar compared to the Danish Kroner.

Operating Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Our research and development costs for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $226,000 and $327,000, respectively. The decrease in research and development costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 is the result of lower costs incurred in connection with the EP2801355 patent (“‘355 Patent”) opposition in Europe (“Opposition Proceeding”) and lower share-based compensation.

Our general and administrative costs for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $3.6 million and $3.1 million, respectively. The increase in general and administrative costs for the year ended December 31, 2021 is the result of increased professional fees and insurance costs offset by a reduction in share-based compensation.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Group recognized a foreign exchange gain of $2.2 million, which resulted primarily from the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar compared to the Danish Kroner during the period. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Group recognized a foreign exchange loss of $3.0 million, which resulted primarily from the weakening of the U.S. Dollar compared to the Danish Kroner during the period.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2021

At December 31, 2021, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $70.8 million and working capital of $70.8 million. The Group has no material long-term obligations. We believe we have sufficient liquidity to allow us to meet our planned operating activities in the normal course of business for the next several years. Unforeseen events, including a negative outcome in the tax audit being conducted in Germany, could negatively affect our ability to fund planned operations in the future.

Update on Intellectual Property Proceedings

On January 29, 2018, the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office (“EPO”) concluded the oral proceedings concerning our ‘355 Patent. The Opposition Division revoked the ‘355 Patent after considering third-party oppositions from several opponents. We subsequently appealed the Opposition Division’s decision to the Technical Board of Appeal (“TBA”) of the EPO and after several postponements resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the TBA heard our appeal on September 6, 2021. At the conclusion of the hearing on September 6, 2021, the TBA dismissed our appeal.

On January 27, 2022, we submitted a petition for review (the “Petition”) to the Enlarged Board of Appeal (the “EBA”) of the EPO, which requests that the EBA review the decision of the TBA in an effort to overturn the TBA’s unfavorable ruling. We expect the EBA to decide whether to accept our Petition within about 6 to 12 months from the submission date. If the EBA accepts the Petition, the EBA will then need to rule on the matter. If the ruling of the EBA is favorable, the TBA will have to decide again on our appeal. The TBA may either confirm its previous decision or change its decision, after which the TBA may remit the case to the Opposition Division to resolve the remaining elements of the original Opposition Proceeding. In the favorable scenario, the steps from EBA acceptance of the Petition to completion of a new opposition proceeding is expected to take up to four years and possibly longer. The likelihood of the Petition being successful is low. The denial of the Petition would end the Opposition Proceeding in favor of the opponents. For all practical purposes, such denial of the Petition would represent an unsuccessful outcome of the Opposition Proceeding, resulting in no royalties being due to the Company from Biogen based on Biogen’s net sales outside the United States, as defined in the settlement and license agreement entered into with subsidiaries of Biogen Inc. and certain other parties thereto.

Annual Report on Form 20-F

Investors are encouraged to read Forward’s Annual Report on Form 20-F that was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward’s Annual Report includes important information about the Group that is not disclosed herein including, but not limited to, risk factors and our audited financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 and for each of the years then ended.

Forward Pharma A/S Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (in thousands, except per share amounts) Year Ended

December 31,

2021 2020 Research and development $(226) $(327) General and administrative (3,648) (3,059) Operating loss (3,874) (3,386) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 2,170 (2,970) Other finance expense, net (188) (93) Net loss $(1,892) $(6,449) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.02) $(0.07) Weighted average number of shares used to compute net loss per share basic and diluted 97,768 95,997

Forward Pharma A/S

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $70,770 $79,087 Other assets 635 627 Total assets $71,405 $79,714 Equity and Liabilities: Shareholders’ equity $70,797 $78,644 Liabilities 608 1,070 Total equity and liabilities $71,405 $79,714

About Forward Pharma:

Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company that commenced development in 2005 of a proprietary formulation of DMF for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The Company granted to Biogen an irrevocable license to all of its IP through the License Agreement and received from Biogen a non-refundable cash fee of $1.25 billion in February 2017, with the return of EUR 917.7 million to shareholders through a capital reduction in September 2017. The Company has the opportunity to receive royalties from Biogen on Biogen’s net sales of Tecfidera® or other DMF products for multiple sclerosis outside the U.S., dependent on, among other things, a favorable outcome in Europe with respect to the Opposition Proceeding, including any appeal thereto.

The principal executive offices are located at Østergade 24A, 1st floor, 1100 Copenhagen K, Denmark and our American Depositary Shares are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (FWP). For more information about the Company, please visit our website at http://www.forward-pharma.com.

