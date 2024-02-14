HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a global design, sourcing and distribution group, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $7.2 million, a decrease of 26.7% from $9.8 million for 2023.

Gross margin increased to 23.0% compared to 20.2% for 2023.

Loss from continuing operations was $0.4 million compared to $0.1 million in 2023 and net loss was $0.4 million compared to $0.4 million in 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.04 compared to $0.01 for 2023.

Cash balance of $3.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $3.2 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of 5%.

Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated “A relatively static quarter with a pleasing improvement in gross margin. Our effort to turnaround the business into profitability continues with several initiatives now in place. We remain committed to the path of growth and recovery.”

The tables below are derived from the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on February 14, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Forward Industries

Forward is a global design, sourcing and distribution group serving top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisitions of Intelligent Product Solutions, Inc. and Kablooe Design, Inc., the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for its existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line into a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services.

FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30,

2023 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 3,026,786 $ 3,180,468 Accounts receivable, net 6,534,702 6,968,778 Inventories, net 405,229 334,384 Discontinued assets held for sale 135,604 508,077 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 392,282 378,512 Total current assets 10,494,603 11,370,219 Property and equipment, net 265,346 274,046 Intangible assets, net 839,954 893,143 Goodwill 1,758,682 1,758,682 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,916,385 3,021,315 Other assets 68,737 68,737 Total assets $ 16,343,707 $ 17,386,142 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Note payable to Forward China $ 850,000 $ – Accounts payable 392,202 518,892 Due to Forward China 8,894,245 8,246,015 Deferred income 250,405 297,407 Current portion of operating lease liability 425,998 416,042 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 494,724 1,357,743 Total current liabilities 11,307,574 10,836,099 Other liabilities: Note payable to Forward China – 1,100,000 Operating lease liability, less current portion 2,723,281 2,833,782 Total other liabilities 2,723,281 3,933,782 Total liabilities 14,030,855 14,769,881 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 10,061,185 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 100,612 100,612 Additional paid-in capital 20,253,013 20,202,202 Accumulated deficit (18,040,773 ) (17,686,553 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,312,852 2,616,261 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,343,707 $ 17,386,142