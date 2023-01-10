IAC Logo Large PNG Integrated Access Corporation Logo Large PNG

Integrated Access Corporation Digital Selling Integrated Access Corporation Digital Session

HERSHEY, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Forward Solutions is proud to announce their acquisition of Integrated Access Corporation (IAC). IAC provides demand creation services through their inside sales team within the education, healthcare, foodservice, hospitality, pharma, convenience stores, and retail industries. IAC extends reach beyond their customers outside sales model to capture the full market opportunity. They leverage strong relationships between manufacturing clients, distributors, and operators to create demand and grow sales.

IAC will become a new B2B service division under the Forward Solutions banner.

We’re so excited to bring Integrated Access Corporation into the fold,” said Forward Solutions CEO, Joe Orednick. “They will add considerable depth to our portfolio and provide an extra layer of expertise across multiple critical industries.”

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions provides advanced services for evolving markets. The company’s portfolio includes Avision, Curate, OneSolution™, Southeastern Distribution Sales, and Utility Sales Associates. Each of these divisions offer outsourced sales, marketing, and customer support services for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses. Allynt Solutions and C3Consulting™ offer consulting services for manufacturers, distributors, and commercial end-users. Forward Solutions brings focused expertise to facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, food service disposables, food service equipment, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, power utility, telecommunications, and packaging supply channels.

Contact:

Gina Tsiropoulos

678-389-7126

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/711f3669-af74-42ef-bde8-2b9d4308910f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfcce2e0-a343-4345-9f5f-22e389ad5210