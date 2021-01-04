Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Forwardly, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

Forwardly, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

Boulder City, NV, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — George Sharp, President and CEO of Forwardly, Inc. (OTCMKT: FORW), is pleased to announce that the company’s common shares have been deemed eligible by the Depository Trust Corporation (“DTC”) for electronic transfer through the Deposit/Withdrawal at Custodian (“DWAC”) platform.

DWAC eligibility makes Forwardly much more attractive to future investors in the company and its projects, as shares which are issued in certificate form are not accepted for deposit by most brokerage firms

Mr. Sharp also announced that the shareholder video conference call, previously scheduled for January 12, 2021 has been rescheduled to February 16, 2021 to coincide with the release of the company’s annual financial report. Further details regarding the conference call will be released in a future press release.

About Forwardly, Inc.

Forwardly is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower, advocate against microcap fraud, and defender of shareholder rights. In addition to his continued participation in these activities, Mr. Sharp consults to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets. He is also a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.

CONTACT:
Forwardly, Inc.
1022 Nevada Highway
Boulder City, NV 89005
702-840-4433

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.