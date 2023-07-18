Lakewood, CO, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC: KRTL), a holding company with two subsidiaries, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary KRTL International Corp. (“KRTL”), has entered into a partnership with GIH Life Sciences, LLC, and Industria Quimico Farmaceutica SigmaCorp, LLC in Bolivia and are pleased to announce the signing of a tripartite collaboration agreement. This agreement aims to establish a mutually beneficial relationship that will facilitate the sharing of business practices, general business ventures, and strategic partnership agendas. Together, these industry leaders will leverage their combined expertise to assist in the emerging CBD/THC research industry in Bolivia and explore other strategic opportunities, enabling a mutual competitive advantage.

The emerging CBD/THC research industry in Bolivia holds tremendous potential for growth and innovation. By harnessing the shared commitment to excellence, research and development, unique strengths, and capabilities of KRTL, GIH, and SIGMA, this collaboration seeks to introduce and capitalize on the evolving research demand and deliver high-quality products and services to aid in the groundbreaking advancement in the research of CBD/THC in Bolivia.

Under this collaboration agreement, KRTL International Corp. and KRTL Biotech, Inc. will contribute their extensive knowledge in market analysis, product development, and distribution channels. KRTL will play a pivotal role, as a consultant and participant, in identifying market opportunities and establishing an organized foundation to assist with the legalization of cannabis in Bolivia.

GIH Life Sciences, LLC, a leading provider of innovative research and development solutions, will bring its scientific expertise and cutting-edge technology to the collaboration. Through their state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated team of researchers, GIH aims to develop breakthrough CBD/THC products and explore new applications in the pharmaceutical and wellness sectors.

Industria Quimico Farmaceutica SigmaCorp, LLC, renowned for its excellence in chemical manufacturing and pharmaceutical solutions, will provide its specialized knowledge in formulation, quality control, and regulatory compliance. With a commitment to adhering to the highest industry standards, SIGMA will ensure the production of safe and effective CBD/THC products for consumers. SIGMA will introduce its extensive network, including a private university with multiple campuses focused on clinical and medical research located in Bolivia.

Together, KRTL, GIH, and SIGMA plan to create a synergy that will drive innovation, open new research opportunities, and unlock untapped potential within the evolving CBD/THC R&D industry in Bolivia. This collaboration agreement represents a significant milestone in the pursuit of shared growth and success for all parties involved.

“We are excited to embark on this tripartite collaboration agreement with GIH Life Sciences and Industria Quimico Farmaceutica SigmaCorp,” said Dr. Stefan Kas, CEO of KRTL Biotech Inc. “By pooling our expertise and resources, we are confident that we will be able to navigate the rapidly evolving CBD/THC R&D industry in Bolivia and deliver exceptional products and services to this endeavor.”

Frank Phillips, CEO of GIH Life Sciences, LLC, added, “This collaboration presents an incredible opportunity for us to combine our scientific knowledge and technological advancements with the industry expertise of KRTL and SIGMA. Together, we will revolutionize the CBD/THC market and contribute to the betterment of human health.”

“We are thrilled to be part of this tripartite collaboration,” said Gary Gonzales, COO of Industria Quimico Farmaceutica SigmaCorp, LLC. “Our shared commitment to excellence and compliance will ensure that the CBD/THC products we develop are of the highest quality and meet the stringent regulatory requirements.”

The tripartite collaboration agreement between KRTL International Inc., GIH Life Sciences, LLC, and Industria Quimico Farmaceutica SigmaCorp, LLC represents a transformative partnership that will shape the future of the CBD/THC marketplace in Bolivia. By combining their strengths, resources, and expertise, the parties involved are poised to achieve remarkable success and deliver innovative solutions.

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

We are interested in having a competitive edge in the marketplace, through mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances with specific partners.

KRTL Holding Group Inc. operates its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. Each company has its focus on specific industries including bio and Agri-Technology, to International Trade and Distribution of these technologies and services. This strategy allows KRTL Holding Group to capitalize on investment opportunities, and partnerships, creating value for its shareholders.

Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

CONTACT: KRTL Holding Group, Inc. KRTL Biotech, Inc. KRTL International Corp. Email: info@krtl-icc.com info@krtlholding.com info@krtlbiotech.com Phone: +1-800-707-0586