Foundation for a Smoke-Free World Applauds the FDA's Decision that Certain E-Cigarette Products are Appropriate for the Protection of the Public Health

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is encouraged by the action of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to permit the marketing of certain electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products in the United States. It is a progressive step toward providing the 34 million adult smokers in the country with a tool to quit combustible cigarettes. 

The FDA made this decision after considering evidence that showed marketing the ENDS products reviewed may help adult smokers transition away from combustible cigarettes and reduce their risk of exposure to harmful toxins compared to cigarettes. In fact, the FDA concluded that the “marketing of the products is appropriate for the protection of the public health.” 

The FDA’s review process is rigorous and considered the international gold standard. The agency’s authorization of several ENDS products allows us to be optimistic about future access to effective harm-reduction tools for adults if companies market them in a safe and targeted way.

The Foundation for a Smoke-Free World is an independent, U.S. nonprofit 501(c)(3) private foundation with the purpose of improving global health by ending smoking in this generation. The Foundation supports its mission through three broad categories of work: Health and Science Research; Agricultural Diversification; and Industry Transformation. Funded by annual gifts from PMI Global Services Inc. (“PMI”), the Foundation is independent from PMI and operates in a manner that ensures its independence from any commercial entity. For more information about the Foundation, please visit www.smokefreeworld.org.

