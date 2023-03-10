CHICAGO, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) has been named an Official Charity Partner for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, November 5. FSR will be among more than 550 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s biggest and boldest marathon.

The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the city’s most anticipated and iconic annual sporting events, attracting runners and spectators of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from around the world. More than 50,000 runners are expected this year, after the race returned to full capacity last year.

FSR has five slots for runners to apply for Team Rally for Sarcoidosis at the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon this fall. Team Rally for Sarcoidosis runners will each raise a minimum of $3,000 to support sarcoidosis research and patient support efforts as well as be a part of the first-ever marathon team for the organization. FSR will be supporting runners by providing fundraising resources and tools to help them prepare for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon.

“We are thrilled to be named an Official Charity Partner for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon for the first time in the organization’s history,” said Mary McGowan, FSR’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this will be an extraordinary opportunity to bring much-needed attention to those impacted by sarcoidosis and expand on our efforts to improve diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes for this population.”

“The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most exciting days of the year and thanks to our incredible charity partners, it is also one of the most impactful and purposeful sporting events in the world,” said Christine Burke, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “New York Road Runners is proud to support the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research team and the incredible impact they have made to their communities as they raise important funds to benefit sarcoidosis research and patient support initiatives.”

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.

Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $460 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and to improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $6 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information about FSR and to join our community, visit: stopsarcoidosis.org.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org .

