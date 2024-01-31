Agricultural industry leaders are set to attend the UnitedAg Annual Conference at the Meritage Hotel & Spa in Napa, California

On April 9-11, UnitedAg, a member-owned agricultural trade association and largest association health plan representing more than 1,000 organizations in California and Arizona, will host their 44th Annual Meeting & Conference themed “CONNECT”.

The three-day event serves as a vital platform for agricultural industry professionals to come together and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of the sector. With a focus on collaboration and networking, this event aims to foster connections among over 300 representatives from member organizations, partners, and other influential leaders in agriculture.

Attendees can look forward to a dynamic program filled with thought-provoking sessions, interactive workshops, and engaging panel discussions. The conference will provide a unique opportunity for individuals with shared interests to connect, exchange insights, and collectively shape the trajectory of the agricultural industry. Keynote speakers Chris Barton, Founder and Creator of Shazam, and Jose M. Hernandez, Entrepreneur, Farmer and Author will set the stage.

WHAT: UnitedAg’s 44th Annual Conference – CONNECT

WHEN: April 9-11, 2024

WHO:

Chris Barton, Founder and Creator of Shazam

Jose M. Hernandez, Entrepreneur, Farmer and Author

Mark C. Nielsen, Partner, Groom Law Group

Jeff Aiello, Chief Executive Officer, ValleyPBS

Louie A. Brown, Jr., Partner, Kahn Soares & Conway, LLP

Jayson Welter, General Counsel, UnitedAg

Michael Marsh, President & CEO, National Council of Agricultural Employers

Christopher Thornberg, PhD, Founding Partner, Beacon Economics

Kirti Mutatkar, President & CEO, UnitedAg

WHERE: The Meritage Resort & Spa | 875 Bordeaux WayNapa, CA 94558

Each year, UnitedAg showcases innovative health benefits and employer-focused sessions to advocate and raise awareness about the importance of quality healthcare for the agricultural workforce to prevent and educate on important topics like mental health, access to care and other issues that impact the health and wellbeing of employees. UnitedAg is a recognized health benefits leader for being the largest health plan to serve the agricultural community. This year, the conference will take place April 9-11, open to representatives of UnitedAg member organizations and nonmembers.

Also happening during the conference: PAC Golf Tournament to raise funds for UnitedAg’s advocacy efforts, Iron Chef Takedown, WomenAg Academy graduation, Ambassador and Service Representative awards and Annual Silent Auction to raise funds for the Agribusiness Education Foundation.

The conference sponsors include: Blue Shield of CA , SAIN Medical, Brent Eastman Insurance Services, Bolour / Carl Immigration Group, MDI Network, Interwest Insurance Services, and Zenith Insurance Company.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedagconference.org.

To accommodate in-person interviews, media interested in attending are asked to contact Maribel Ochoa at [email protected] or 714.615.5583.

About UnitedAg

Established in 1980, UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, and complying with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness clinics throughout the Central Valley and Northern California and provides benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona.

Visit us at http://www.unitedag.org or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

