Founders Classical Academy of Flower Mound Celebrates New Location with a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Founders Classical Academy of Flower Mound, a ResponsiveEd® public charter school, opened its K-8 campus this school year at its new location at 4901 Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound. On Thursday, September 19, school administrators, along with city and county officials, Flower Mound Chamber representatives, community members, parents, and students welcomed the new building to town with an official ribbon-cutting.

Special guests included Denton County Commissioner District 3 Bobbie Mitchell, Flower Mound Mayor Pro Tem Sandeep Sharma, Councilmember Ben Bumgarner, Chamber President Lori Walker and representation from the office of State Senator Jane Nelson. 

“This is a gorgeous new facility that represents the classical education we provide in the modern world and we’re proud to officially unveil it to the community,” says Headmaster Brinton Smith. “When the high school opens next year, we will be able to serve more local families than ever before who are looking for a tuition-free public school that provides the structure of a private school.”    

The new 42,000 square foot schoolhouse sits on 19 acres. After the adjacent high school building opens in the fall of 2020, the school will accommodate close to 900 students in grades kindergarten through 12. Founders® Classical Academies are tuition-free public charter schools that take an approach to education characterized by traditional liberal arts and sciences with an orientation towards truth, beauty, and goodness that aims to cultivate wise and virtuous citizens.

ResponsiveEd® is a non-profit corporation that operates more than 70 tuition-free public schools throughout Texas and Arkansas, including Premier High Schools®, ResponsiveEd Classical Academies, Founders Classical Academies®, Quest Academies, iSchool High®, and iSchool Virtual Academy of Texas. ResponsiveEd’s mission is to provide hope for students through educational options that promote a free society and cultivate moral and academic excellence. To learn more, visit www.ResponsiveEd.com.

