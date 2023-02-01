Enterprise technology veteran joins Foundry as the company accelerates development of next-generation B2B marketing platform

Boston, MA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foundry, the integrated data, media and martech division of IDG, Inc., announced today the appointment of Manoj Goyal to Chief Product Officer. Goyal has held senior product, technology, and engineering roles at Oracle, Adobe Marketo, OpenX, and Hewlett Packard. Most recently, Manoj served as an operating consultant to private equity firms as they worked with their portfolio companies, such as Cheetah Digital, to create enterprise SaaS playbooks and scale product-led growth.

“Manoj’s impressive background as a product and technology leader for the world’s top adtech, martech, and enterprise companies makes him an ideal match for Foundry as we enter the next stage of company growth alongside product evolution,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, President, Foundry. “His deep and nuanced understanding of data-driven martech will be invaluable as Foundry continues to lead the charge in transforming the way marketers identify, understand, reach, and convert their customers.”

Goyal brings over 25 years of experience in sales acceleration, advertising technology, marketing automation, CRM, big data analytics, enterprise search, and content management to Foundry. As CPO, Goyal will work as part of the Foundry leadership team and lead the charge in evolving and executing on Foundry’s integrated product vision.

“Foundry is sitting on a treasure trove of capabilities, from adtech, martech, personalization tools, access to first-party intent data, and industry expertise – and the power to bring these capabilities together in a way that no other player can,” said Goyal. “Foundry’s winning formula for bringing proprietary first-party data to adtech at scale, and then flowing it into martech for seamless nurturing of customers and prospects, not only differentiates them from pure martech, adtech, or services players, but enables them to fulfill needs across many channels, making Foundry the ideal vendor for CMOs to partner with.

“With Foundry’s data assets, we have the opportunity to service revenue teams with data- and workflow-driven innovation to discover their customers, engage them in a highly personalized manner, and convert them with cost optimization and rapid time to value,” continued Goyal. “Combined with IDC’s media and human intelligence machine, the opportunity for IDG, Inc. as a whole is boundless and I am excited to help accelerate these capabilities into market.”

Goyal’s appointment comes amidst other key personnel announcements as Foundry accelerates its growth and operations globally. Following the launch of data product Foundry Intent in October 2022 and the acquisition of four leading martech companies, the company continues to evolve its product portfolio as customers look to adopt Foundry as their holistic marketing orchestration and pipeline acceleration solution.

