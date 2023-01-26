Phillips will work with stakeholders & product owners across Foundry’s portfolio to bring the next phase of the company’s integrated vision to life

Boston, MA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foundry (an IDG, Inc. company) today announced the promotion of Danny Phillips from senior vice president to the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Phillips will work closely with Foundry’s senior leadership team to align day-to-day operations with business goals supporting Foundry’s integrated martech, media and data model. He will implement strategic direction, deploy KPI-driven improved processes and lead major key projects that are critical to the company’s growth.

“For the past three years, Danny has played a pivotal role in the transformation and reinvention of the company,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, President, Foundry. “With his wider responsibilities, he will be critical to executing our accelerated growth plan.”

Phillips has more than 35 years of experience within the B2B/B2C media and events industry as an operator, CEO and M&A specialist. Since joining IDG in 2020, he has led the product development, strategy and growth of both IDC and Foundry’s events businesses. This includes the complete rebuilding of the company’s events product portfolio during COVID, its current position of sustained 15% annualized growth and the establishment of a new series of major tech events in more than 35 countries.

“Foundry has a unique strategy to develop solutions at the intersection of marketing and technology,” said Phillips. “I’m looking forward to leading our transformation agenda to unify this strategy with improved operational efficiency, as we further support and enhance our relationships with our customers.”

Following the launch of data product Foundry Intent in October 2022 and the strategic acquisition of four leading MarTech companies prior to the release, Foundry continues to build up its software portfolio around the seamless capture and activation of marketing data. In his new role, Phillips will be a key player in refining the go-to-market and implementation plans for existing and future customers looking to adopt Foundry as their holistic marketing orchestration and pipeline acceleration solution.

About Foundry (an IDG, Inc. company)

Foundry has played a key role in every major milestone, announcement, and development in modern technology since 1964. Today, Foundry continues to drive tech forward by helping companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies and proprietary data. Our technology platforms of Triblio, Selling Simplified, KickFire and LeadSift are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies. Foundry is dedicated to generating and innovating with data, driving demand for technology marketers with 38 offices in markets around the globe. Foundry is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Data Group, Inc. ( IDG ), the world’s leading tech media, data, research and marketing services company.

