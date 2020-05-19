Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Fountain Therapeutics Closes $6 Million Series A-1 Financing

Fountain Therapeutics Closes $6 Million Series A-1 Financing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Closing brings total Series A financing sum to $11 million

Funds to support expansion of team, technology platform and in vivo preclinical drug testing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fountain Therapeutics (“Fountain”), a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of therapeutics to treat age-related diseases by reversing cellular age, today announced the closing of a $6 million Series A-1 financing, bringing its total Series A funding to $11 million. The round was led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Nan Fung Life Sciences. Fountain previously closed on a $5 million Series A financing with Nan Fung Life Sciences in May 2018.

“We appreciate Nan Fung Life Sciences and Khosla Ventures’ strong support and confidence in our technology platform and experienced team,” said John Dimos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Fountain Therapeutics. “Over the last two years we have built and validated our platform technology, which includes an AI-based drug screening platform and animal models for disease modeling and preclinical testing. This has allowed us to generate unprecedented insights into the cellular aging process. Today, thanks to the help of our investors, we are in a strong financial position to rapidly discover and develop a pipeline of novel therapeutics to target and reverse the biological process of aging with the potential to improve the quality of life for our aging population.”

Thomas Rando, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chair of the board of directors, added, “I have worked in the field of aging research for over 20 years and there is now enough scientific evidence to demonstrate that aging itself can be approached therapeutically to improve quality of life. I founded Fountain with the belief that targeting the underlying mechanisms of aging will be the most powerful way to treat diseases in the aging population. Fountain’s technology allows us to solve the challenges of aging with an unbiased and phenotypic-driven approach. This, together with the outstanding team of experts in aging research, places the company in a unique position to reveal new possibilities and radically transform the landscape of drug discovery and development for the treatment of age-related health conditions.”

Proceeds from the financing will be used to expand the senior leadership team and enhance the capabilities of Fountain’s technology platform. Proceeds will also be used to advance novel therapeutics identified by the platform through preclinical testing in animal models.

About Fountain Therapeutics
Fountain Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of therapeutics to treat age-related diseases by reversing cellular age. The company’s cell-based AI-driven technology platform, fueled by the expertise of leaders in aging research and computation, extracts previously hidden cellular features that provide unprecedented and extensive insights into the aging process of cells. Fountain has united science, medicine and engineering to turn these insights and technology into a powerful drug discovery and development engine that introduces a new avenue to advance therapies for age-related health conditions.

For more information please visit https://www.fountaintx.com/.

Media Contact:
Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1-929-469-3850
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.