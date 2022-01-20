Breaking News
Fountainhead Announces New Senior Vice President

Leading small business lender bolsters leadership team with experienced executive talent

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fountainhead – a Small Business Administration (SBA)-approved nonbank lender for small-to-midsized businesses across the nation – today announces the appointment of former SBA District Director Joseph P. Amato as senior vice president. In his new role, Amato will continue to serve as a champion for America’s small businesses, bringing to bear his distinct knowledge of SBA support programs to increase entrepreneur utilization of Fountainhead’s specialized SBA 504, SBA 7(a) and low LTV conventional loan programs.

A former executive, business leader and lending industry consultant with over 30 years of experience in small business development and commercial lending, Amato has always advocated for business ownership and entrepreneurship. His vast experience in corporate restructuring, business finance and project management providing budget, accounting, forensic audit, data and financial management services for a broad range of reputable companies, academic institutions and various government agencies is only a portion of his business background.

A New York area native, Amato previously held a variety of executive-level roles at major financial institutions such as American Express, Wells Fargo and more. He also provided project management and business financing expertise to academic institutions such as Liberty University and Mary Washington University. A successful entrepreneur and U.S. Air Force veteran, Amato started a small business consulting company which was later acquired. 

Most recently, Amato served four years as district director for the SBA’s Nevada District Office where he oversaw the delivery of SBA services throughout Nevada. At the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amato assisted the SBA’s Regional Administrator and Associate Administrator with implementation of vital stimulus policies and programs that supported and provided relief to small businesses during tumultuous shutdowns.

“I’m eager to leverage my experience with the SBA and beyond to help Fountainhead drive financing opportunities and support to millions of small businesses across America,” said Amato. Amato was recognized as SBA Financial Services Advocate of the Year for his outstanding work assisting small businesses.

“Joe’s strong work ethic and extensive knowledge base will be an invaluable asset to Fountainhead as we build on our past success as the largest nonbank SBA lender in the Southeast and execute our nationwide growth strategy,” said Fountainhead CEO and Founder Chris Hurn.

For more information on Fountainhead, or ways to grow your small-to-midsized business, visit FountainheadCC.com.

About Fountainhead
Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of 14 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms specializing in funding commercial real estate projects and providing growth financing for small-to-midsized businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loans. The nonbank lender is the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the largest SBA lender based in Florida, and was recently named the ninth-fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team at Fountainhead has been involved in financing more than $24 billion in total projects over their careers, making them one of the most experienced teams in commercial lending to owners of small-to-midsized businesses.

