With a two-year revenue growth of 1,063% percent, the nation’s leading nonbank lender leaps into Top 25 on its third Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast appearance

ORLANDO, Fla., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inc. magazine revealed that nonbank direct lender Fountainhead is No. 25 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the region’s fastest-growing companies,” said Founder and CEO Chris Hurn. “The impressive growth and our ranking among the top 25 is because of the entire Fountainhead team’s commitment to helping grow America’s small businesses.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 673 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 25,844 jobs and nearly $7 billion to the Southeast region’s economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southeast.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of only 14 Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms (SBLCs or Small Business Lending Companies) specializing in providing growth financing and funding commercial real estate projects for small-to-midsize businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, low LTV conventional loans. Fountainhead directly serves entrepreneurs and small business owners in addition to working with its referral partners.

Fountainhead made the Top 100 list for most active SBA lenders in the nation in its first full year of operations and earned SBA’s coveted “PLP or Preferred Lending Partner” designation in 2019 – both distinctions continue to this day. The company has grown into the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the second-largest SBA lender based in Florida and the fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team, collectively, has over 430 years of SBA lending experience and has made loans in all 50 states and six territories resulting in the financing of over $28 billion in total projects over the course of their lending careers.

For more information on Fountainhead, or ways to grow your small-to-midsized business, visit FountainheadCC.com.

Media Contact

Monica McShaffrey

Uproar PR for Fountainhead

mmcshaffrey@uproarpr.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals