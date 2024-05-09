SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) has awarded $21,000 in scholarships to four undergraduate students enrolled at universities where they are pursuing degrees in water-related fields of study.

“ACWA and its partners are proud to continue to support and foster California’s next generation of water leaders through these scholarship programs,” said ACWA President Cathy Green. “The recipients this year are exceptional students and we look forward to following their educational and career achievements in the years ahead.”

The students were recognized today during ACWA’s 2024 Spring Conference and Expo in Sacramento. The students and the 2024-’25 scholarship programs for which they were awarded are:

ACWA Scholarship ($3,500)

Brayden Smith, an environmental studies student at San Jose State University

Clair A. Hill Scholarship ($5,000, sponsored by Jacobs)

Josephine Wrinkle, a marine biologist student at California State University, Monterey Bay

Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship ($2,500, sponsored by SCV Water)

Krisha Pedraza, an environmental studies student at California State University, San Marcos

Arthur L. Littleworth Best Best & Krieger Diversity Scholarship ($10,000 over four years, sponsored by BB&K)

Emmie Fiel, a soon to be civil engineering student at Santa Clara University

For more information about ACWA’s scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/scholarships.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (916) 669-2397